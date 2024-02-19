Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health accounts for approximately 0.9% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,617,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,640,000 after buying an additional 342,468 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 141,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $3.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $512.63. The company had a trading volume of 620,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $481.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.97. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $514.34.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.90.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

