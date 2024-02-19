Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Buys 29 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,185,000 after purchasing an additional 453,799 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 671.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 243,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,617,000 after purchasing an additional 212,204 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 433,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,689,000 after purchasing an additional 103,065 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $385,860,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,175,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $5.60 on Monday, reaching $458.42. 455,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,312. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $487.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $466.48 and a 200 day moving average of $448.73.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,805 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,021. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.25.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

