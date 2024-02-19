Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Buys 762 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,330,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,577,000 after buying an additional 3,272,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,336,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,988,000 after buying an additional 737,693 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,973,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,827,000 after buying an additional 957,916 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,174,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,817,000 after buying an additional 669,847 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $640,407,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,116,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,746. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1302 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

