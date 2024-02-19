Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,623 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 132.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $267,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,527,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CQP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CQP traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.01. The stock had a trading volume of 149,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,503. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $62.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

