Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $10.03 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.6% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $186.34. 6,518,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,097,743. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.19 and a 1 year high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

