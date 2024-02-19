Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 456.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.12. 1,611,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,148. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.29. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

