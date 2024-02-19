Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $712,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 62,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 167,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.58. 12,823,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,998,394. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.37 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.23.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

