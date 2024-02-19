Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,586,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,174 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 71.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 324,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 135,823 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 112.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 181,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 95,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 37.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,657,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,066,000 after acquiring an additional 449,575 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,491.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,785 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

JNPR stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,049,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,697,512. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.