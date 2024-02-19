Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 36 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,337 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in Broadcom by 1.0% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 10.9% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1,655.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 50.1% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.5% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,005.95.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $19.59 on Monday, hitting $1,245.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,126,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,367. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $572.10 and a one year high of $1,295.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $583.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,158.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $977.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

