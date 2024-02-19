Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$235.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Desjardins from C$230.00 to C$235.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IFC. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$232.00 to C$252.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$228.00 to C$229.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$236.40.

TSE:IFC opened at C$228.67 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$182.01 and a 1 year high of C$229.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57. The stock has a market cap of C$40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$206.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$202.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 74.58%.

In related news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total transaction of C$1,583,589.00. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle insurance; insurance for car, motorcycle insurance, RV, ATV, snowmobile, boat, and trailer vehicles.

