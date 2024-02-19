Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$256.00 at Scotiabank

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$252.00 to C$256.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IFC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$228.00 to C$229.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$245.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$236.40.

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$228.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$206.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$202.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$182.01 and a 1-year high of C$229.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

In other news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total transaction of C$1,583,589.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle insurance; insurance for car, motorcycle insurance, RV, ATV, snowmobile, boat, and trailer vehicles.

