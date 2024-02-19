Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,741 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.51. The stock had a trading volume of 29,975,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,694,316. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

