Interchange Capital Partners LLC Acquires 435 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,542,519. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded down $3.15 on Monday, reaching $468.13. 2,237,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,461. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $340.21 and a 52 week high of $474.17. The firm has a market cap of $439.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.