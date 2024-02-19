Interchange Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,364 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 52,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,108,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,375,000 after purchasing an additional 162,401 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,295 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.23. 3,703,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,708,491. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $56.41. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.66.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

