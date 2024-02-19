Interchange Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

EFG stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.93. 363,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

