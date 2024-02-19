Interchange Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,964,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,727. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $173.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.25.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

