Interchange Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 955.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,128 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for 4.0% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 69,239 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 35,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RYT traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $282.01. The stock had a trading volume of 36,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,542. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $213.47 and a 12 month high of $286.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.17.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

