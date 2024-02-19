Interchange Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust co grew its position in Comcast by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 298,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 15,133 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Comcast by 301.8% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 48,448 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 36,390 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 51,197 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,245,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 9.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 10,516 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,578,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,130,691. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $163.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

