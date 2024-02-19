Interchange Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,362 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,786,000 after acquiring an additional 99,242 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in UiPath during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 656,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,118,848.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 656,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,118,848.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $995,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,103,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,461,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 766,000 shares of company stock worth $17,575,520 over the last 90 days. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UiPath stock traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,171,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,426,849. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.55. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $325.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PATH. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on UiPath in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UiPath from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.32.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

