Interchange Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,901 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 2.3% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 85,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $340,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $1,114,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Melius raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.38.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $261.75. 2,433,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,188. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.75. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.68 and a 12 month high of $292.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $4,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,719,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,618,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,812 shares of company stock valued at $45,220,438 over the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

