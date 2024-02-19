Interchange Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,505 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,283,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,776. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $46.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.57.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

