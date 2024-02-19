Interchange Capital Partners LLC Purchases 671 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,657,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,619,000 after purchasing an additional 847,651 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 720.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 887,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $303,408,000 after acquiring an additional 779,214 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $1.54 on Monday, hitting $378.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,979. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $392.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $355.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total value of $185,709.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,054.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total value of $185,709.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,054.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $9,147,659.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,965 shares of company stock worth $43,140,714. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

