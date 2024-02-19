Interchange Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,210 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.65. 4,382,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,162,103. The company has a market cap of $139.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.13. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $102.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

