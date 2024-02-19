International Paper (NYSE:IP) Holdings Lifted by Atlas FRM LLC

Atlas FRM LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the quarter. International Paper accounts for about 15.2% of Atlas FRM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Atlas FRM LLC owned about 0.75% of International Paper worth $92,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in International Paper by 2,281.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in International Paper by 60.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

NYSE:IP traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.80. 5,380,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,586,579. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. International Paper’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.61%.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

