International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Holdings Trimmed by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd trimmed its position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 103,100 shares during the quarter. International Seaways makes up about 1.3% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in International Seaways by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in International Seaways by 2.6% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 55.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.7% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at International Seaways

In related news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,244 shares in the company, valued at $6,497,468. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $213,010 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of INSW stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.96. 442,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,009. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.61. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

