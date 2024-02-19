Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,479 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,741 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $23,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 144.4% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $8.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $655.74. 1,336,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a PE ratio of 71.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $624.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.12. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $384.05 and a fifty-two week high of $664.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intuit from $610.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.67.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

