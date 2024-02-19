Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on February 23rd

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0544 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCO remained flat at $20.96 on Monday. 1,205,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,958. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.78. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $20.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSCO. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548,138 shares in the last quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the first quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,424,000 after buying an additional 1,156,947 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,581,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,136,000 after buying an additional 971,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,995,000 after buying an additional 698,919 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,377,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

