Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0544 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $20.96 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,205,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,958. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average of $20.78. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $20.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 47,049,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,424 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,995,000 after purchasing an additional 698,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,622,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,174,000 after purchasing an additional 486,162 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,581,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,136,000 after purchasing an additional 971,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,124,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,755,000 after purchasing an additional 216,998 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

