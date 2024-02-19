Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Acquired by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management owned 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548,138 shares in the last quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% in the first quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,947 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,581,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,136,000 after acquiring an additional 971,319 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,995,000 after acquiring an additional 698,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,648,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,483,000 after acquiring an additional 542,845 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCO remained flat at $20.96 during trading hours on Monday. 1,205,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,958. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $20.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average of $20.78.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0521 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

