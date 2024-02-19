Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BSJO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.76. 183,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,848. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.59. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $22.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 60,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 116,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

