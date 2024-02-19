Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.82. 21,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,406. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.76. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $24.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

