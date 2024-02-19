Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2024

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMOGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.82. 21,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,406. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.76. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $24.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.