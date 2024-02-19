Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on February 23rd

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCPGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCP stock remained flat at $20.46 during trading on Monday. 619,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,482. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.27. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $20.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

