Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) to Issue $0.13 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1253 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,318. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.64. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 11,563 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after acquiring an additional 374,257 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 115,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 58,071 shares during the period.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

