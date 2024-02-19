Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on February 23rd

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMPGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BSMP stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $24.51. 28,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,658. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

