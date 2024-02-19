Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on February 23rd

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BSMP stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $24.51. 28,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,658. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.28.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.