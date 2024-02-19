Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0593 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCQ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.22. 911,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,942. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.01. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $19.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,997,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $937,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

