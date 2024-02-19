Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Announces $0.12 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BSJQ traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.12. 107,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,588. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.88.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.