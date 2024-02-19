Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0488 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BSMQ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.65. 16,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,567. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average of $23.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $338,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

