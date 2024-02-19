Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0642 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.28. 579,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,700. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.04. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $19.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 154.4% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 22,024 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

