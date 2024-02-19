Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on February 23rd

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1233 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 77,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,621. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $22.54.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 87,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 14,575 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 31,578 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.