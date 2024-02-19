Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0524 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.75. The company had a trading volume of 16,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,815. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.39. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $24.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,835.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 471,007 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 727.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 153,760 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 56,646 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,299,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

