Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0704 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.03. The company had a trading volume of 586,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,739. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.74. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $20.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,058,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,753,000 after purchasing an additional 431,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 475,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,322,000 after buying an additional 63,712 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 19,305 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,524.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 459,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 431,443 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

