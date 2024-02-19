Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 20th

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1139 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJS traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $21.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,767. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSJS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,076,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 16,261 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

