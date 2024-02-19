Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMSGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0516 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

NASDAQ:BSMS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,448. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSMS. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

