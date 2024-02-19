Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) to Issue $0.11 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1105 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.07. The company had a trading volume of 25,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,200. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.44. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $21.38.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,756,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.