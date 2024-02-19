Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0476 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSMT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.32. The stock had a trading volume of 23,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,548. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.80.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSMT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,970.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 350,570 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 11,379.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 251,825 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,474,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,192,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.