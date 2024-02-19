Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCUGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0577 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

BSCU traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.30. 1,273,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,203. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,197,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after acquiring an additional 20,226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 522,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 173,160 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 364.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after buying an additional 350,333 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 50,447 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 248.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 353,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 252,229 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

