Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJUGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSJU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.47. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,718. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSJU. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $164,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

