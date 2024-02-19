Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on February 23rd

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BSMU traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.20. 11,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,833. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.67. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 102.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.