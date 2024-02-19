Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Plans Dividend of $0.06

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0612 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BSCV stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $16.01. 68,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,330. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $17.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSCV. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $167,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $198,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

