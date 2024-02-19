Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 20th

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BSMV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.40. 8,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,491. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 104.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 24,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,204.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,261.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $644,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

